2023 ATV Nationals head to Hidden Valley in Darwin

The top end of Australia will come to life with the 2023 running of the CBS Civil ATV MX Nationals to be held at Hidden Valley Motorsports Complex this weekend.

A total of 84 entries will take to the track across 10 categories as they battle through the rigours of the dirt track at the Darwin-based circuit in an attempt to become national champion.

This year’s categories include:

Limited Cup 50cc non-competition

Limited 60-90cc two-stroke and 85-110cc four-stroke

60-90cc two-stroke and 85-125cc four-stroke

Up to 200cc two-stroke and 250cc four-stroke

Up to 200cc two-stroke and 250cc four-stroke (air-cooled)

Open ATV

Intermediates

Masters (35 to 40) ATV

Veterans (40 +) ATV

Women’s ATV

Last year’s title winners Emma Lavercombe, Chris Bosnakis, Keenan Murphy, Braith Burkin-Paul, Blake Povey and Beau Wilding will all return in an attempt to back up their 2022 efforts across varying categories.

To keep up with the event coverage, follow the ATV Nationals Facebook page across the weekend.

For the full event program, click here.