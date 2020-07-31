ATV MXN Statement From Promoter Mitchell van Vliet

It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce the cancellation of the NEXDEM 2020 ATV MX

Nationals, to be held at Kilcoy MX Club in Queensland, due to the current global pandemic of Covid-19 and the restrictions, lockdown and quarantine laws that vary from State to State that have resulted from this crisis.

We had big plans for the 2020 ATV MXN and the event was looking to be the biggest and best Nationals yet with the addition of a Production class and an Air-cooled Junior 250 class.

The supplementary regulations had been approved along with merchandise, medical and the Kilcoy MX Club support well underway to make this an event not to forget. We also had some amazing sponsors on board and for the first time we were planning on having the event Live streamed for the ATV World to tune into, to see just how fast us Aussie are.

I am still very passionate and dedicated about growing our sport and plan on giving all ATV racers the most Professional Events that continue to get bigger and better every year.

We are currently in negotiations with Motorcycling Australia for the future of our sport in regards to the 2021 and 2022 ATV MX Nationals and will be making an announcement in the near future regarding those events.

In the meantime, please stay tuned to the Facebook page and Instagram for any updates.

I look forward to seeing you all at the ATVMXN 2021 and appreciate your support with this hard decision.

Many thanks

Mitch van Vliet

ATVMXN