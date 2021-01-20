ASBK To Fire Up On The Apple Isle In 2021

Thanks to the vision and efforts of the Tasmanian Government and Events Tasmania to bring major national sporting events to the Apple Isle, Motorcycling Australia is very excited to announce the 2021 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul (ASBK), returns to Symmons Plains Raceway for four days of Championship action. The joint venture cements the date and location of the seventh round of the 2021 ASBK calendar.

Officially announced today by Tasmanian Minister for Small Business, Hospitality and Events, Sarah Courtney, and Motorcycling Australia, the Symmons Plains Raceway round will be held on November 4-7, 2021.

Supported by Events Tasmania, the ASBK Championship event will see Australia’s fastest two-wheel riders go head-to-head in the Superbike, Supersport, Supersport 300, R3 Cup and Oceania Junior Cup classes on the spectacular 2.411km venue.

Minister Sarah Courtney made the announcement at Symmons Plains Raceway this afternoon, with Motorcycling Australia Operations Director, Martin Port, and ASBK competitors including Tom Bramich (former World Supersport 300 rider and 2021 ASBK Supersport competitor).

“I’m pleased to announce that the Australian Superbikes will be returning to Tasmania, for the first time since 2015, for one round of the 2021 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul,” Minister Courtney said.

“The Australian Superbike Championship is the premier national road racing championship, and it is very exciting for Tasmanians to again have the opportunity to see them racing in our State.

“The Tasmanian Liberal Government is investing $150,000 in funding through the Events Tasmania Major Event Partnerships Program.

“It is anticipated that nearly 1,000 participants and support crew will travel to Tasmania to participate in races across categories, from the Oceania Junior Cup, for riders aged between 11 to under 16 years, through to the Australian Superbike category featuring some of the largest capacity motorcycles currently available on the domestic market.”

Mr Port said the return of ASBK to Tasmania would be sensational news for local race fans.

“MA and the ASBK Management Team are very excited that the ASBK Championship is returning to Symmons Plains Raceway in 2021 and we thank the Minister for Small Business, Hospitality and Events, Sarah Courtney, and the Tasmanian Government for their commitment to bring major sporting events to Tasmania,” Mr Port said.

“We are thrilled to be coming back to Tasmania, expanding the national footprint of the championship; providing world class racing to our national and international audiences as well as showcasing what an amazing destination Tasmania is to visit.

“With critical Championship points on the line in each class, Tasmanian fans are guaranteed to see scintillating racing action and we can’t wait to see them at the track.”

On track action will commence Thursday, November 4 with a 2-day practice program before an action-packed weekend of ASBK racing.

Interstate fans are encouraged to plan their Tasmania holiday around the race weekend and take full advantage of everything Tasmania has to offer.

International fans won’t miss a minute of Sunday’s race action with Live TV through our broadcast partners SBS Australia, Fox Sports Australia and Fox Sports Asia and as well as ASBK TV Live Streaming through the ASBK website and ASBK Facebook.

Local Tasmanian riders who will also be competing in the ASBK Championship, and were in attendance at the launch, included Oliver Skinner (2021 Oceania Junior Cup), Jesse Woods (ASBK YMI Supersport 300), Cody Travers (Kawasaki Superbike) and Jason Spencer (Kawasaki Superbike).

Keep up to date with the latest news on the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul via www.asbk.com.au and following ASBK on Facebook and Instagram.

Pictures by Russell Colvin