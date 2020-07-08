ASBK Management Team Update

It is with frustration that the ASBK Management Team advise that the recently rescheduled ASBK Round 2 at Morgan Park Raceway, Queensland on August 21-23 will now not occur on these dates.

The future of the ASBK Round at Morgan Park will be determined in the coming days.

The ASBK Management Team has no choice but to react to the circumstances in Victoria over the past 48hrs.

ASBK Sporting Director, Simon Maas, said: ‘’We have been clear with competitors and teams that the COVID-19 environment will require their flexibility and understanding in 2020”.

“These date changes are incredibly difficult and challenging to keep finding workable solutions. We are sure the ASBK paddock is frustrated by this latest delay, as we are too.

“We again thank the entire ASBK paddock for their patience as we are all in this situation together right now.’’

A further review to the 2020 ASBK Championship calendar is now underway and the ASBK Management Team aims to provide an updated calendar in the next few days.

Information and updates on the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, will be released as it becomes available, so keep up to date with further announcements via – asbk.com.au and following ASBK on social media.