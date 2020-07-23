ASBK Management Team Update – 23 July

The ASBK Management Team has continued to monitor the concerning health crisis developments in Victoria and NSW over the last two weeks and the effects COVID-19 is having on state borders restrictions.



The ASBK Management Team met with Victorian Government in the past 24 hours to review the status of ASBK Round 2 at Winton Motor Raceway, on September 18 – 20.



During this meeting, the current government restriction and legislation was discussed, including their impact on the ASBK Championship and the ASBK paddock. The Victorian Government representatives remain supportive of our continued planning for ASBK Round 2 at Winton on the September 18 – 20 dates.



Victorian Government representatives have confirmed that all personnel onsite at Winton including teams, officials, and support crews will be required to wear face masks during the event period while in the paddock area and on the grid.



Riders will be excluded from the requirement of face masks during competition, whilst on the grid and/or during media interviews, but riders must wear face masks during any other times within the paddock area.



ASBK remains committed to the September 18 – 20 dates, however this event is subject to a further review of border and state restrictions in late August. Further announcements and information will be provided to ASBK Teams and Riders during this period.



The remainder of the 2020 ASBK calendar remains unchanged and the ability of spectators at future ASBK events will be reviewed round by round, with Round 2 at Winton currently under review.

The remainder of the 2020 ASBK calendar remains unchanged and the ability of spectators at future ASBK events will be reviewed round by round, with Round 2 at Winton currently under review.