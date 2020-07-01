ASBK MANAGEMENT TEAM STATEMENT

Following the commitment to providing a further update on hosting ASBK Round 2 at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on July 25-26; the ASBK Management Team has been monitoring the ongoing developments in Victoria with COVID-19 over the past 7 days and has continued to review the restrictions on state borders over this time.

The announcement by some State Premiers on 30 June, which resulted in further delays to border opening and additional lockdown restriction to targeted areas in metropolitan Melbourne effects many riders, teams and officials and places the ASBK Championship in a very difficult position for the planned July event.

As a result, the ASBK Management Team has made the tough decision to reschedule the Phillip Island round of ASBK to October 2-4. This will now result in a delay to the restart of the 2020 ASBK Championship until August.

ASBK is pleased to announce that the 2020 ASBK Championship will again return to sunny Warwick, Queensland and Morgan Park Raceway on August 21-23. This August event is now scheduled as the restart of the 2020 ASBK Championship. ASBK Management wishes to express our thanks to the Motorcycle Sportsmen of QLD for their support of this August round.

ASBK Sporting Director, Simon Maas, said: “the ASBK Management Team does not take these decisions easily, but we feel the best decision for the health, safety and success of the ASBK Championship, is to adjust the calendar to ensure that everyone from the ASBK paddock can attend and that they are safe when at an ASBK event.

We have been very clear with the competitors and teams that the COVID-19 environment is ever changing, and flexibility will be required in 2020 whilst we live with these developments. We thank the competitors, teams and officials for their understanding and apologise for any inconvenience.’’

The remainder of the 2020 ASBK calendar will stay unchanged with visits to Winton Motor Raceway in September, Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit in early October, Wakefield Park Raceway in mid-October and the finale at The Bend Motorsport Park for the International MotoFest in November.

Spectator attendance for all ASBK rounds in 2020 remains under review from state to state, and ASBK is very keen to see the fans back trackside as soon as possible. All the action of ASBK will be captured on ASBK TV via SBS HD, Fox Sports Australia, Fox Sports Asia and all day ASBK Livestream thanks to the ASBK Production Partner – AVE & Motorsports TV.

MA CEO Peter Doyle said these are very difficult times and we deal with the many government requirements effecting our sport.

“These requirements are highly complex and ever-changing which creates many challenges for MA on a daily basis,” he said. “We are all adjusting to the constant developments to our plans which effect motorcycle sport at all levels, from club, state and of course the MA National Championships.

“In fact, they effect the wider motorsport community which includes cars, bikes and karting as we all seek dates and venues on short notice – we are all in this together. I am pleased that the ASBK Management Team have been able to find a strong solution to getting ASBK back on track and it will be a great 2020 ASBK Championship.

“I am also proud to see that a majority of the MA members have been understanding, patient and supportive during this difficult period. I look forward to seeing bikes back on track soon.”

Information and updates on the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul will be released in the coming weeks, so keep up to date with further announcements via –

asbk.com.au and following ASBK on social media.

AUSTRALIAN SUPERBIKE CHAMPIONSHIP

UPDATED 2020 CALENDAR

as of 1 July 2020

ROUND 1 – WSBK – Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC 27 Feb – 1 March

ROUND 2 – Morgan Park Raceway, Warwick QLD 21 – 23 August

Kawasaki Superbike, MotorsportsTV Supersport, YMI Supersport 300, YMF R3 Cup, bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup

ROUND 3 – Winton Motor Raceway, Benalla VIC 11 – 13 September

Kawasaki Superbike, MotorsportsTV Supersport, YMI Supersport 300, YMF R3 Cup, bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup, Horsell Australian Sidecars

ROUND 4 – Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Cowes VIC 2 – 4 October

Kawasaki Superbike, MotorsportsTV Supersport, YMI Supersport 300, YMF R3 Cup, bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup, Superbike Masters

ROUND 5 – Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn NSW 16 – 18 October

Kawasaki Superbike, MotorsportsTV Supersport, YMI Supersport 300, YMF R3 Cup, bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup, Horsell Australian Sidecars

ROUND 6 – International MotoFest @ The Bend, SA 20 – 22 November

Kawasaki Superbike, MotorsportsTV Supersport, YMI Supersport 300, YMF R3 Cup, bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup, Horsell Australian Sidecars

ASBK Night of Champions Awards – The Bend Sunday 22 November

Picture by Russell Colvin