ASBK Championship To Boost Southern Downs Tourism And Economy

Southern Downs Regional Council today announced a new partnership with the ASBK management team, which will ensure Round 5 of the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul (ASBK), is one of the biggest national events in the region following the devastating 2019 bushfires.

With the ASBK Championship on a knife edge across all classes, the Championship returns to Morgan Park Raceway between 20 and 22 August 2021.

The event is expected to garner huge local community support and see many race fans from around Queensland head to the region for three days of action-packed racing, as well as providing a significant tourism and economic boost to the many local businesses impacted by the 2019 bushfires, drought and COVID-19.

“ASBK competitors and fans have always loved coming to Morgan Park Raceway and we are very pleased to be able to do so again with the support of Southern Downs Regional Council,” Motorcycling Australia CEO, Peter Doyle said.

“The Southern Downs and Granite Belt regions are still rebuilding their communities and economies and we hope that with the hundreds of competitors, teams, partners, officials and race fans returning, we can do our part in boosting and showcasing the region’s tourism opportunities.

“We will have three days of jam-packed ASBK Championship racing action at Morgan Park Raceway with all five Championship classes titles still up for grabs, guaranteeing fans a spectacular racing festival.

“We are encouraging riders, teams, partners and fans to take advantage of the wonderful hospitality and tourism opportunities in the region and to book their accommodation early, catch the ASBK Championship at Morgan Park Raceway, and stay a little longer to enjoy what is a beautiful part of Australia.”

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said that hosting the showcasing Championships would further highlight the region as a respected sporting destination, with significant economic benefits expected to flow onto the growing local tourism industry as it continues to recover from years of historical drought, the 2019 bush fires and the recent lockdowns associated with COVID-19 lockdowns.

“The region’s tourism and event industry continues to prove it is robust and can weather the many challenges that have been thrown our way in recent times,” Mayor Pennisi said.

“Warwick is known in the racing circles as the Horsepower Capital of Australia and we are particularly excited to welcome the ASBK Championship to the Southern Downs.

“The mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, is one of the highlights on the racing calendar and by hosting this event in our backyard, our region will clock-up additional kudos to attract other major events to the Southern Downs.

“The economic benefits of hosting a round of the Championship to our recovering region can’t be under-valued, and as motorsport enthusiasts flock to the region to watch world-class riders roar around Morgan Park Raceway, we relish the opportunity to showcase the Southern Downs as the ideal destination to live, work, play and stay.”

Keep up to date with the latest news on the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship via www.asbk.com.au and following ASBK on Facebook and Instagram. You can also join the ASBK mailing list at www.asbk.com.au.

ASBK CHAMPIONSHIP CALENDAR

Round 1 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC February 18-21 Cancelled

Round 2 Winton Motor Raceway, Benalla, VIC March 12-14

Round 3 Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn, NSW April 16-18

Round 4 Hidden Valley Raceway, NT – Supercars 2+4 (Superbikes only) June 18-20

Round 5 Morgan Park Raceway, QLD August 20-22

Round 6 The Bend Motorsport Park, Tailem Bend, SA September 23-26

Round 7 Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn, NSW October 15 – 17

Round 8 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC November 5-7