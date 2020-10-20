ASBK At The Bend Cancelled Due To Continued Delays In State Borders Reopening

The cancellation comes as a result of continuing delays to the reopening of State borders and State Government restrictions, despite falling virus numbers.

The need to make this decision is very frustrating for both ASBK Management and ASBK riders and teams as only a few weeks ago there were signs that this round might be able to occur. However, circumstances beyond our control will not allow for this event to take place.

ASBK takes this opportunity to thank The Bend Motorsport Park for their support and flexibility during this complicated and interrupted 2020 season. ASBK is very disappointed not to be visiting this outstanding venue this year, and we look forward to being back in 2021 for the International Motofest at The Bend.

The ASBK paddock now turns its attention to finishing off the year with the ASBK Grand Finale double header at Winton Motor Raceway over December 3-6. A four-day extravaganza of ASBK action is planned at the iconic Northern Victoria circuit which always throws up plenty of thrills.

The double header event now represents ASBK Round 2 – Saturday, and Round 3 – Sunday, which will see the 2020 ASBK Champions crowned across all classes. Discussions continue with Victorian Government to finalise COVID-Safe planning requirements for the event.

The Winton double-header round remains subject to further developments in State border restrictions, and a review by ASBK Management will be undertaken in November when further advice will be provided to the ASBK paddock.

ASBK Management further advises that the scheduled ASBK Practice Days at Winton Motor Raceway on October 29 and 30, will no longer be official ASBK practice days controlled by ASBK due to the continued COVID-19 restrictions in Victoria.

Winton Motor Raceway can advise that these dates will now become an open motorcycle ride day welcome to all eligible riders. Winton further wish to advise riders already entered for these dates that this booking can remain or to contact the circuit for further discussions and details.

Throughout 2020, ASBK Management Team have remained committed to communicating openly and regularly with the ASBK paddock during this unprecedented time. Whilst difficult decisions have been reviewed and made throughout this recent period, we thank teams, riders, partners, and fans for their understanding.

