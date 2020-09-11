ASBK Aims To Fire In November

The ASBK Management Team can confirm today, readjusted plans for the 2020 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, for a return to racing in November.

The ASBK Management Team have been working closely with circuits and key stakeholders to ensure that a revised 2020 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, can proceed for ASBK teams, sponsors and fans.

A recent survey of the ASBK paddock showed a clear majority of riders and teams supported the choice to keep moving forward with the 2020 Championship, subject to an easing of current COVID-19 restrictions.

The ASBK Management Team sincerely appreciate the effort, time and perspectives presented by riders and teams as part of their feedback, and thanks them for participating in the recent survey.

All involved with ASBK can appreciate this season has been a very tough year for many, and in an ever-changing environment, the ASBK Management Team has had to make some tough decisions regarding the Championship based on what’s best for the Championship at this difficult time.

We understand the frustrations of the ASBK paddock during this unprecedented time, and we thank them for their patience and applaud them for their flexibility and support.

From the outset ASBK has committed to riders and teams that we would make crucial decisions in a timely manner, and as we see the current border restrictions will not be resolved by October, today we have made the tough decision to cancel ASBK round 2 at Wakefield Park Raceway, NSW, planned for October 16-18.

ASBK would like to thank the Wakefield Park Raceway for their tireless work, flexibility and understanding.

ASBK is committed to returning to Wakefield Park Raceway in 2021, who have recently announced some very exciting expansion and development plans that will benefit the future of ASBK racing for riders and fans at the venue.

The ASBK Management Team is committed to return to racing in 2020 as we want to award a champion worthy of an ASBK crown.



ASBK Superbike class in full flight at The Bend

The ASBK Management Team are pleased to advise the next round of the ASBK Championship will be round 2, to be held at The Bend Motorsport Park, South Australia, on November 20-22.

“I am absolutely thrilled to see ASBK returning to The Bend in November,” said The Bend Motorsport Park Managing Director, Dr Sam Shahin.

“The event promises to be yet another spectacular display of skill and courage if last year is anything to go by.

“The resumption of the championship is a true testament of the sport, the riders, the teams, the owners and just reward for Motorcycling Australia’s sheer commitment to run a championship in 2020.”

The Bend is hopeful to welcome spectators at round 2 at The Bend and hope to confirm these details in the coming weeks.

The ASBK Grand Finale for 2020 will be conducted as a double-header round, rounds 3 and 4 over 4-days, at Winton Motorway Raceway, December 3-6.

The Australian Superbike Championship has had a long and prestigious history at Winton Motor Raceway spanning decades.

In 2018 at Winton Motor Raceway we saw bar to bar racing and both the Australian Supersport and Superbike class championships decided in spectacular style.

Winton Motor Raceway is a racetrack that always delivers exciting action.

Winton Motor Raceway Operations Manager, Jeff Grech, said: “Winton Motor Raceway is very excited to be hosting the double header Grand Finale round of the Australian Superbike Championship over the weekend of December 3-6.”

“It’s an absolute privilege to have the best riders in Australia racing here at our improved circuit which will allow more passing opportunities and safer racing.

“Turns 3 and 4 have new wider kerbing and the flag point bunker between turns 1 and 2 has been repositioned to the outside of the track behind the tyre wall for improved safety.

“I’m sure it will be a cracker weekend at Winton Raceway and after a year of COVID-19 limited racing, the Australia Superbike Family will be welcomed in our region with open arms.”

The ability to welcome spectators at rounds 3 and 4 will be reviewed closer to the event following consultation with relevant the Victorian Government.

ASBK can advise that Winton Motor Raceway are planning to host 2 days of practice in late October (mid-week) aimed at Victorian based ASBK riders who have been unable to ride for a number of months and require crucial track time before the restart of the ASBK Championship.

It is hoped the dates for the 2-day practice sessions will be confirmed in the coming weeks as ASBK and Winton Motor Raceway continue to review Victorian Government regulations.

During the many challenges and adjustments of 2020, ASBK Management Team have been focused on producing the best championship possible, and we are pleased to announce that ASBK round 2 at The Bend and both rounds 3 and 4 at Winton Motor Raceway (Saturday and Sunday) will be broadcast live through our TV partners on SBSHD, Fox Sports Australia, Fox Sports Asia.

Keep up to date with further announcements on the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul via www.asbk.com.au and following ASBK on Facebook and Instagram.



ROUND 2 – International MotoFest @ The Bend, SA November 20-22

ROUND 3 & 4 – Winton Motor Raceway, Benalla, VIC December 3-6



ASBK Night of Champions Awards – Winton Motor Raceway, Benalla, VIC December 6

Photos by Andrew Gosling/tbgsport