Applications to host a 2025 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Championship round

Applications are now open from suitably qualified clubs and/or promoters which are interested in hosting a round of the 2025 Australian Senior Solo Speedway Championship.

Hosting an Australian Championship is a great way to promote your club and your community and also providing an opportunity for your local riders to compete against the best speedway riders in the country.

The application form is HERE. Please note: if you wish to apply for more than one championship round, please complete separate application forms.

Applications close on Friday, March 15, 2024.

Please be aware that when applying for a round of the championship, MA is currently exploring the opportunity for livestream coverage.

Successful clubs/promoters of a 2025 Australian Senior Solo Speedway Championship round will be advised in due course.