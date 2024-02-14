Applications open to join Team Australia at 2024 Trial des Nations

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is calling for applications from both riders and minders to join Team Australia for the 2024 FIM Trial des Nations (TdN), which will be held in Spain on September 21-22.

For locally based personnel, the time commitment away from Australia will be approximately 10 days, which will include a pre-event training camp.

For more information on the 2024 TdN, click here.

If you wish to apply:

• Team Australia rider applications

• Team Australia minder applications

Once the application process is complete, the MA Trial Commission will recommend three male and three female riders to MA for final approval. The national team selection policy is here.