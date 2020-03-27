Applications Open For Motorcycling Australia Commissions

Motorcycling Australia is now accepting applications for positions on six Commissions.

One position is available for each of the six Commissions and Motorcycling Australia will accept applications until the close of business Friday, May 1, 2020 for the following Commissions:

Australian ATV Commission;

Australian Enduro Commission;

Australian Motocross Commission;

Australian Road Race Commission (Road Race, Historic Road Race & Supermoto);

Australian Track Commission (Speedway, Track & Dirt Track, Classic Dirt Track) and;

Trial Commission.

Where disciplines have been combined to establish a Commission group, you’re not required to be a subject matter expert in all areas, but at least one.

Please complete the application form which can be downloaded at Here

Once completed, your application may then be forwarded to Motorcycling Australia at

rules@ma.org.au, or by post to:

ATTN: Rules and Technical

Motorcycling Australia

PO Box 2162

Gladstone Park, VIC, 3043