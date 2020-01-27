Applications Open For Australian FIM Oceania Junior Motocross Tri-Nations Cup Team

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is calling for applications from riders to be a part of the Australian team to compete in the 2020 FIM Oceania Junior Motocross Tri-Nations Cup.

Australia will host the FIM Oceania Junior Motocross Tri-Nations Cup which will see the best junior motocross riders from Australia, New Zealand and France do battle at Horsham, Victoria, April 4-5, 2020, as part of Australia’s premier motocross championship – MX Nationals round 1 and 2.

Each team will consist of a maximum of 10 riders aged 13-17-years-old aboard 125cc motocross bikes, with an FIM Oceania Junior Motocross Tri-Nations Cup individual and team trophy both up for grabs.

The races will be inspired by the FIM Junior MX World Championship formats and rules, and will be the perfect lead-up event for these young riders, before the FIM Junior MX World Championships in Greece in August.

The 2020 FIM Oceania Junior Motocross Tri-Nations Cup will consist of the following class: 125cc, 13-17 years.

Applications can be found on the MA website HERE and must be submitted by no later than COB Friday 21st February 2020

For further enquiries regarding applications, please contact MA’s Off-Road Event Manager, Matthew Falvo via offroad@ma.org.au.