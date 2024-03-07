Applications now open for vacancies on six MA Commissions

Motorcycling Australia is now accepting applications to fill positions on the following Commissions:

• Australian ATV Commission;

• Australian Enduro Commission;

• Australian Motocross Commission;

• Australian Road Race Commission (Road Race, Historic Road Race & Supermoto);

• Australian Track Commission (Speedway, Track & Dirt Track, Classic Dirt Track) and;

• Trial Commission.

The application form can be downloaded HERE. Please note that where disciplines have been combined to establish a Commission group (eg the Australian Track Commission), you’re not required to be a subject matter expert in all areas but at least one.

Applications close on Friday, July 29, 2024 to rules@ma.org.au.

Commissions assist with the interpretation and review of the rules. As per the rule change process, Commissions review all rule change requests to ensure fairness and encourage participation within their discipline of expertise.