Applications now open for 2025 Sport Australia Hall of Fame Scholarship

The Sport Australia Hall of Fame (SAHOF) Scholarship & Mentoring Program, supported by the Australian Sports Commission, assists young elite athletes on their journey to excellence and success on the international stage by awarding $150,000 in funding to 32 athletes each year.

Victorian Angus Grenfell, who is competing in the 2024 JuniorGP World Championship, is a current recipient of the SAHOF scholarship, with ultra impressive Moto3 rookie Jacob Roulstone and Tom Toparis also supported under the program over the last three years.

The three-tiered scholarship is as follows:

Tier 1

Six successful recipients will each receive:

• One-on-one personal mentoring from a Sport Australia Hall of Fame Member;

• $10,000 sporting expense grant;

• Merchandise and recovery equipment;

• Invitations to attend SAHOF events to meet fellow scholarship holders and members; and

• Opportunities to attend development workshops.

Tier 2

Ten successful recipients will each receive:

• $5,000 sporting expense grant;

• Merchandise and recovery equipment;

• Invitations to attend SAHOF events to meet fellow scholarship holders and members; and

• Opportunities to attend development workshops.

Tier 3

Sixteen successful recipients will each receive:

• $2500 sporting expense grant;

• Merchandise and recovery equipment;

• Invitations to attend SAHOF events to meet fellow scholarship holders and members; and

• Opportunities to attend development workshops.

All unsuccessful Tier 1 and Tier 2 applicants will be automatically considered for Tier 3 Scholarships. Each scholarship will apply from selection date until December 31, 2025. All applicants must meet eligibility criteria before submitting.

Competitors across all motorcycle racing disciplines are encouraged to apply.

To apply, click HERE. Applications close on Sunday, June 30, 2024.