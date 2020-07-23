Applications Now Open for 2021 Sport Australia Hall of Fame Scholarship & Mentoring Program

The Sport Australia Hall of Fame (SAHOF) vision is to preserve and celebrate the history of Australian Sport and to inspire all Australians to achieve their potential both in sport and life.

In 2006 the Board introduced the SAHOF Scholarship & Mentoring Program (S&MP) to continue achieving our Vision by seeking to inspire the next generation of young elite Australians to achieve their potential in both sport and life. This program aims to help young elite Australians reach the highest level of their sport by providing financial support and more importantly, unrivalled access to mentoring by a Sport Australia Hall of Fame Member.

The S&MP is open to Australian junior athletes (U21) to apply and will provide encouragement and funding for approximately 12-14 months to help the successful applicant achieve at the highest level of their sport.

Most importantly, Scholarship Holders will enjoy unrivalled access to personal one-on-one mentoring from a SAHOF Member; surely no greater way to inspire young elite Australian sportspeople to fulfil their potential.

SAHOF is one of Australia’s most prestigious organisations and represents the pinnacle of sporting achievement in Australia, acknowledging sporting greats who have gone beyond and above their sport to achieve cultural significance.

Tier 1 Inclusions

Six successful recipients will receive:

One-on-one personal mentoring by a Member of SAHOF

$10,000 sporting expense grant

On-stage presentation of the Scholarship at the SAHOF Induction & Awards Gala Dinner to be held at the Palladium at Crown in October 2020 including travel and accommodation (pending COVID-19).

Tier 2 Inclusions

Ten successful recipients will receive:

$5,000 sporting expense grant

Official presentation of the Scholarship (at a location decided closer to the closing date and pending Committee decision)

Tier 3 Inclusions

Unsuccessful recipients of Tier 1 and Tier 2 will be automatically considered for Tier 3.

A select number of successful recipients will receive:

A sporting expense grant up to $3,000

(Dollar amount and number of recipients will be determined at the discretion of the Committee)

CLICK HERE for further information and to apply.

Applications close 2 August 2020