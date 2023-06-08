Applications for the 2024 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup open soon

Riders will soon be able to apply for the chance to join the grid of the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup for season 2024

Registration for the 2024 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup will open soon, giving young competitors from across Asia and Oceania the chance to apply for a place on the Road to MotoGP™. The application period opens on the 23rd of June 2023 and prospective riders can register until the 23rd of July.

The Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup is one of the biggest paths on the Road to MotoGP™, with a proven track record of offering young riders across Asia and Oceania the chance of a lifetime.

The ATC races at some of the world’s biggest motorcycle racing events, including MotoGP™, and riders competing on identical Honda NSF250R Moto3™ machines – allowing the rider to make the difference as they learn their craft on the Road to MotoGP™.

Australians in the ATC

2020 ATC rider Harrison Voight is competing in the Moto2 European Championship while fellow Aussie Luke Power is in World SuperSport

Other former Australian ATC Alumni participants include Carter Thompson and Jacob Roulstone plus recent ATC entrants Cameron Swain and Marianos Nikolis – to name but a few!

Enrolment and selection

Registration opens at www.asiatalentcup.com on the 23rd of June and the application period runs for a month, closing on the 23rd of July 2023. Once prospective riders have registered and applied, their application will be considered, and they could be invited to the Selection Event. The Selection Event will take place in Malaysia at Sepang International Circuit on the 8th and 9th of November 2023. There, a panel of experts will put applicants through their paces at the Selection Event to assess each rider, and the best will be offered the chance to join the Road to MotoGP™ and compete in the 2024 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup.

Important information

There is no minimum level of experience required, but a certain level of skill must be shown.

Previous experience may include dirt track, motocross, scooter or minibike racing rather than circuit racing, but the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup is focused on searching for talent and potential, not experience.

Applicants must be born between the 1st of January 2003 and the 1st of March 2010.

The list of those chosen to attend the Selection Event will be published on the 25th August 2023.

Key dates

Registration opens: 23rd June 2023 (online at www.asiatalentcup.com )

Registration closes: 23rd July 2023

Publication of the list for the Selection Event: 25th August 2023 (www.asiatalentcup.com )

Selection Event: 8th & 9th November 2023, Sepang International Circuit*

