Applications for the 2023 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup open soon

TIME TO LEVEL UP!

Hot on the heels of the recent announcement for the Red Bull Rookies Cup Selection process, registration for the 2023 Asia Talent Cup opens soon, offering young riders from across Asia and Oceania the chance to apply for a place on the Road to MotoGP™. The application period opens on 10 June 2022, and prospective riders can register until 10 July 2022.

The Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup is one of the biggest and more successful paths on the Road to MotoGP™, providing an incredible opportunity for young riders across Asia and Oceania to begin and further their careers in racing. The ATC races alongside some of the biggest events in the world, including MotoGP™, with riders competing on identical Honda NSF250R Moto3™ machines – allowing their talent the chance to shine on the Road to MotoGP™.

ATC alumni have already made their way into the MotoGP™ World Championship, taking race wins in both Moto2™ and Moto3™. 2014 and 2015 ATC Champions Kaito Toba and Ayumu Sasaki compete in the lightweight class, with Toba becoming the first ATC Champion to win a Grand Prix in 2019 and Sasaki now also a podium finisher, alongside 2017 Champion Deniz Öncü. 2016 Champion Somkiat Chantra, meanwhile, made the leap straight into Moto2™ and became the first ATC rider to win a Moto2™ race in 2022 – and has also shared the podium with fellow ATC alumnus Ai Ogura.

Enrolment and selection

Registration opens at www.asiatalentcup.com 10 June and the application period closes 10 July 2022. Once prospective competitors have registered and applied, their application will be considered, and they may be invited to the Selection Event.

The Selection Event will take place in Malaysia at Sepang International Circuit on the 18th and 19th of October 2022, ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix. A panel of experts will put applicants through their paces at the Selection Event to assess each rider, and the best will be offered the chance to join the 2023 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup and follow their Road to MotoGP™.

Important information

Riders don’t need a minimum level of experience, but a certain level of skill must be shown. Previous experience may include dirt track, motocross, scooter or mini bike racing rather than road racing, but the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup is focused on searching for talent and potential, not experience.

Applicants must be born between 1 January 2001 and 1 March 2010. The list of those chosen to attend the Selection Event will be published 20 August 2022.

Key dates

Registration opens: 10 June 2022 (online at www.asiatalentcup.com)

Registration closes: 10 July 2022

Publication of the list for the Selection Event: 11 August 2022 (www.asiatalentcup.com)

Selection Event: 18th & 19th October 2022, Sepang International Circuit*

* Date, event, and the attendance of spectators are subject to the evolution of the pandemic and the approval of the corresponding Governments and authorities