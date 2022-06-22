Applications for multiple MA Commission positions extended

Applications for Expressions of Interest for MA Members to join the Commission of your favourite discipline Commission have been extended.

Positions are now available to apply for within each of the following commissions;

ATV Commission

Enduro Commission

Motocross Commission (Motocross, Classic Motocross, Supercross)

Road Race Commission (Road Race, Historic Road Race, Supermoto)

Track Commission (Speedway, Dirt Track & Track, Classic Dirt Track)

Trial Commission

Please see the Commission Application Pack*, read and understand the requirements before applying.

Applications close Friday, August 5, and positions will be allocated by the end of August.

Help your sport grow and offer your time and knowledge to a Commission of your choosing.

Not sure if you have enough time to commit? Join one of the Commission Reference Groups!

* Download the pdf and open it in Acrobat Reader so you can edit the input fields.