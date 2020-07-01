AORC SOUTH AUSTRALIA ROUND 5 & 6 CANCELLED

Due to South Australia and Queensland Government restrictions on travel and border closures, Motorcycling Australia has made the tough decision to cancel Rounds 5 and 6 of the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore, on August 1 and 2 at Murray Bridge, South Australia.

This decision was not taken lightly, but with border closures, self-quarantine restrictions for Queenslanders re-entering their home state, it became impossible for AORC to proceed. AORC’s return to racing will now be August 29-30 in Nowra, NSW.

“We are bitterly disappointed that we are unable to proceed with the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore, as we know riders and fans were excited to see racing get back under way,” said Motorcycling Australia Off-Road Events Manager, Matthew Falvo.

“Like all major sporting codes, AORC and MA had developed a comprehensive COVID-Safe Championship Plan to ensure the safety of riders, teams, officials and staff.

“We had received strong support from Murray Bridge Council and the Velocette Motorcycle Club had done a significant amount of work to ensure the round could go ahead.

“However, with South Australia and Queensland government restrictions on travel and border closures, it made it impossible for interstate riders to make the Murray Bridge round.”

Mr Falvo said the AORC will now recommence on August 29-30, at Nowra, NSW, however we will monitor closely government restrictions.

“We have a world class field of riders from our junior riders, right through to our senior men’s and women’s classes, who we know are eager to get back on track and continue the 2020 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented, by MXstore,” Mr Falvo said.

“Our Yamaha AORC, presented by MXstore, has produced world class racing this year and we know riders and teams have been training hard in recent months and will be ready to race in Nowra next month.

“We are keen to get racing again and Nowra always provides plenty of action and close racing.”

Despite the cancellation of AORC at Murray Bridge, the State component of the round will still go ahead, and we encourage South Australian riders to support the Velocette Motorcycle Club event.

