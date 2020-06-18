AORC Set And Ready To Return

Thursday, June 18, 2020

The Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore will fire back into action with a double header of sprint racing at Murray Bridge, South Australia on August 1 and 2.

With State borders opening up, we are excited that we can continue our world-renowned 2020 championship which will include 8 rounds to be held in South Australia, New South Wales, Victoria and for the first time in Tasmania. Rounds 1-4 were held earlier this year.

The Yamaha AORC has previous world champions including the 2019 World Champion Junior Team and overall second placed Australian ISDE team, and we will continue to have the best riders in the world competing in the Yamaha AORC, presented by MXstore.

“We have a world class field of riders from our junior riders, right through to our senior men’s and women’s classes, who we know are eager to get back on track and continue the 2020 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented, by MXstore,” said MA Off-Road Events Manager, Matthew Falvo.

“Our Yamaha AORC, presented by MXstore, has produced world class racing this year and we know riders, teams and officials are eager for rounds five and six at Murray Bridge, South Australia.

“We thank everyone from our riders, officials and sponsors for their support and patience during the COVID-19 pandemic, and while there will be some restriction in place at events, we are very excited to get back on track.”

As a racing community there will need to be an understanding that it will not be a return to sport as usual.

Certain State and Federal Government restrictions and measures will likely remain in force but we are confident that together if we follow government guidelines and practice good personal hygiene our championship will continue to prosper.

2020 Yamaha AORC Presented by MXstore Calendar

Round 5 & 6 Aug 1-2 Murray Bridge, SA

Round 7 & 8 Aug 29-30 Nowra, NSW (rescheduled event, new date)

Round 9 & 10 Sept 19-20 Omeo, VIC

Round 11 & 12 Oct 17-18 Wynyard, TAS

Stay up to date with all the happenings of the 2020 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore, by visiting the AORC website at www.aorc.org.au , Facebook or @aorc on Instagram. Don’t forget to download the Official AORC app via Team App. It’s as easy as download Team App and search ‘AORC’!