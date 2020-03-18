AORC Rounds 5 & 6 POSTPONED

Thursday, March 19, 2020

In response to ongoing developments and health concerns in relation to COVID-19 (coronavirus) and government imposed restrictions on travel and mass gatherings, Motorcycling Australia (MA) and Oyster Bay Motorcycle Club (OBMCC) have made the tough decision to postpone Rounds 5 and 6 at Nowra, NSW, of the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore.

The further restriction recommended by the Australian Government and imposed by the NSW Government have now made it impossible for the event to continue.

The Yamaha AORC is a significant championship for MA and OBMCC and we have worked hard to find solutions to enable the championship to continue.

However, it has now become very difficult for riders, teams and officials to travel during this time and now many companies have placed restrictions on travel and a number of medical services required for the event have become too limited for the event to operate.

“With daily Government policy and guideline changes in relation to COID-19, both MA and OBMCC have made the tough but right decision to postpone rounds 5 and 6 of the AORC,” said MA CEO Peter Doyle.

“Together with the club we have made this decision to postpone the event now rather than the day before the race.”

OBMCC President Geoff Braico, said: “Obviously it’s disappointing to postpone the event but with everything that is going on at the moment it’s the only option we have”.

“We are still committed to running the AORC event at Nowra and we have a great weekend of racing planned for when we are allowed to return.”

These measures are being adopted in response to an unprecedented situation and AORC management are confident on the understanding of those concerned despite the inconvenience caused.

The judgment to postpone any MA National event is not taken lightly by MA and we take this opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience caused by this required decision.