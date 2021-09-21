AORC Omeo And Championship Update

The AORC management team has today made the disappointing decision to cancel Rounds 11 and 12 at Omeo, Victoria, of the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore, due to the current COVID-19 State border closures and lockdowns.

Under the current regulations, with border closures and continued lockdowns in several states, it is not possible on the scheduled dates of October 16-17 in Omeo, Vic to proceed.

The AORC management team have worked closely with Victorian Off-Road Championship (VORC) and the VORC event in conjunction with AORC, will be cancelled.

Following today’s announcement all remaining AORC events are currently postponed with new dates yet to be announced, a final decision on the status of running the remainder of the Championship rounds will be announced no later than 15th October 2021.

AORC will continue to monitor the difficult environment around COVID-19 State border restrictions, relying on clarity from State Governments on plans to reopen borders.

AORC would like to thank partners, teams, competitors, and host clubs for their patience and understanding during these challenging times.