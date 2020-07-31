AORC Events Calendar Update

Friday, July 31, 2020

The Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) presented by MXStore, has made the decision to cancel the up-coming rounds of the championship scheduled to be held August 29-30, 2020, at Nowra, NSW.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recent spike in cases in Victoria and NSW, state borders restrictions have made the event impossible to go ahead.

AORC management will continue to monitor the potential impacts this may have on the current remaining 2020 championship dates.

However, the decision to cancel the Nowra round will not impact the NSW Off-Road State title on the same weekend, which will still go ahead as planned.

The AORC team has now moved forward to bring in the backup date for the weekend of November 14-15, with the venue and state to be confirmed at a later stage.

AORC appreciates the efforts of all who support the championship, our riders, officials, and loyal sponsors for their support and patience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AORC remains dedicated to racing in 2020 and we will keep you up to date as the information is made available.

Stay up to date with all the happenings of the 2020 AORC, by visiting the AORC website at www.aorc.org.au , Facebook or @aorc on Instagram. Don’t forget to download the Official AORC app via Team App. It’s as easy as download Team App and search ‘AORC’!

2020 Yamaha AORC Presented by MXstore Calendar

Round 7 & 8: Omeo, VIC 19 – 20 Sept 2020

Round 9 & 10: Wynyard, TAS 17 – 18 Oct 2020

Round 11 & 12, Venue TBC 14 – 15 Nov 2020