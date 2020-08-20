AORC Events Calendar Update

The Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) presented by MXstore, has made the decision to cancel Round 9 and 10 of the Championship which was to be held at Wynyard Tasmania on October 17 and 18.

Due to the recent announcement by the Tasmanian Government of state border restrictions and closure until December, unfortunately this has made the Tasmanian round impossible to go ahead.

AORC will continue to monitor State Government COVID-19 restrictions and their potential impacts this may have on the current remaining 2020 championship date.

At this stage there is one final weekend scheduled for AORC on November 14 and 15.

The final venue is yet to be confirmed although will be announced in the coming weeks.

AORC appreciates the efforts of all who support the championship, our riders, officials, host clubs in addition to our loyal sponsors for their support and patience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AORC continues to be devoted to racing in 2020 and we will keep you up to date as the information is made available.

AORC with the Tasmanian Government remains committed to having the Championship Event in Tasmania and will look to explore this for the future.

Stay up to date with all the happenings of the 2020 AORC, by visiting the AORC website at www.aorc.org.au , Facebook or @aorc on Instagram. Don’t forget to download the Official AORC app via Team App. It’s as easy as download Team App and search ‘AORC’!

2020 Yamaha AORC Presented by MXstore Calendar

Round 11 & 12, Venue TBC 14 – 15 Nov 2020