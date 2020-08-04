AORC Events Calendar Update

The Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) presented by MXStore has made the decision to cancel Round 7 and 8 of the Championship which was to be held at Omeo, Victoria on September 19 and 20.

Due to the recent announcement of lockdown in Victoria and the spike in cases in Victoria and NSW, as well as the state border restrictions, unfortunately this has made the event impossible to go ahead.

AORC will continue to monitor State Government COVID-19 restrictions and their potential impacts this may have on the current remaining 2020 championship dates.

AORC appreciates the efforts of all who support the championship, our riders, officials, in addition to our loyal sponsors for their support and patience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AORC remains dedicated to racing in 2020 and we will keep you up to date as the information is made available.

Stay up to date with all the happenings of the 2020 AORC, by visiting the AORC website at www.aorc.org.au , Facebook or @aorc on Instagram. Don’t forget to download the Official AORC app via Team App. It’s as easy as download Team App and search ‘AORC’!

2020 Yamaha AORC Presented by MXstore Calendar

Round 9 & 10: Wynyard, TAS 17 – 18 Oct 2020

Round 11 & 12, Venue TBC 14 – 15 Nov 2020