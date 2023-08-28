AORC: Defending champion Bacon back to winning ways

The clouds drifted away today, leaving riders to enjoy sunshine and warmth for round eight of the 2023 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore (AORC) in Keyneton (SA) on Sunday, August 28. Just like the previous day’s racing, the Sprint format was held on a dry and dusty layout, demanding extra focus and determination from all riders.

Coming out on top on the WR450F was Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) in E1, Jonte Reynders (Motul Pirelli Sherco) in E2, Riley McGillivray (Shepparton Motorcycles, KTM) in E3, Will Dennett (Yamaha Australia) in EJ and Riley Crimmins (KTM) in J4. Over on the Offroad Advantage test, Jess Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) claimed victory in EW, Leigh Bentley (Yamaha) in EM, Rowan Pumpa (Kessner Motorcycles, Motorex) in EV and Michael Widdison (Heavy mechanical services, KTM) in EL.

In the juniors on the MXstore test, Danielle McDonald (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) took out gold in JG, Marcus Nowland (Yamaha Australia Junior Racing) in J3, Mitch Ford (Thrila Furnikation Rynopower Rivalnink) in J2, Chase Weston (Tdub, ProCoat Aus) in J1 and Ryder Burchell (McDonald’s Racing Team) in JJ.

The fastest overall time today was clinched by Bacon, with a total time of 1hr06m:42.180s (1:06:42.180).

E1

He’s definitely back on deck! Bacon has wasted no time or opportunity this weekend to cement his return to AORC and the top of the E1 pack. He and GasGas’ Korey McMahon tussled for gold all day, but after four sprints it was Bacon who took the win.

McMahon finished just shy of a minute behind Bacon in second place, leaving Yamaha’s Cooper Sheidow to claim the third and final podium spot. Sheidow clocked off with a total time of 1:09:31.413.

It’s safe to say we’re in for a cracking final four Rounds of the 2023 season, witnessing whether Bacon climb back on top of the leaderboard or maybe McMahon protecting that coveted position he holds.

Top five provisional E1 results:

• Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) 1:06:42.180

• Korey McMahon (GASGAS Australia, Motorex) 1:07:49.302

• Cooper Sheidow (Yamaha) 1:09:31.413

• Will Price (Empire Kawasaki Off Road Team) 1:10:35.169

• Brock Nichols (Husqvarna) 1:12:49.990

• Miller Mendham (Yamaha) 1:24:41.141

Tefol E2

After the tragedy he experienced in yesterday’s Cross Country, Reynders came in with a fire in his belly to reclaim the top step. With a clear lead of over two minutes, Reynders finished in first place for the Tefol E2 class ahead of Yamaha’s Josh Green.

After four laps, Green rode into second place thanks to a total time of 1:08:37.585. Rounding out the Tefol E2 podium for Round eight was GASGAS’s Jye Dickson, with a total time of 1:10:37.384.

Yesterday’s victor, Andy Wilksch (KTM Australia, Alpinestars) bowed out early due to injury.

Top five provisional E2 results:

• Jonte Reynders (Motul Pirelli Sherco) 1:06:46.937

• Joshua Green (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) 1:08:37.585

• Jye Dickson (GASGAS) 1:10:37.384

• Fraser Higlett (Beta) 1:10:38.485

• Jeremy Carpentier (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) 1:10:54.026

E3

It’s back-to-back glory for KTM’s McGillivray as he collects up even more Championship points to improve his standing on the leaderboard. With a total time of 1:09:44.402, McGillivray kept well ahead of the E3 pack all day regardless of the slippery conditions.

Sam Pretscherer (Simford Motorsport Group) jumped up to second place today ahead of rival, Stefan Granquist (Husqvarna). Pretscherer just managed to keep the Husqvarna rider at bay with nearly 30 seconds separating them. Pretscherer and Granquist finished four Sprints with respective total times of 1:10:51.223 and 1:11:19.894.

Top five provisional E3 results:

• Riley McGillivray (Shepparton Motorcycles, KTM) 1:09:44.402

• Sam Pretscherer (Simford Motorsport Group) 1:10:51.223

• Stefan Granquist (Husqvarna) 1:11:19.894

• Luke Bunnik 1:15:48.440

• Jayden Rudd (Kessner Motorcycles, Husqvarna) 1:18:39.916

EW

Over on the Offroad Advantage test, Gardiner seemed completely comfortable regardless of the slippery and rocky conditions. Keeping Motocross speedster, Taylor Thompson (GASGAS Australia, Motorex) at bay, Gardiner claimed another first place finish with a total time of 1:00:25.412.

Thompson rode into second place for Round eight, thanks to a total time of 1:01:56.557.

Last but certainly not least was Emelie Karlsson (Husqvarna), who racked up five Sprints with a total time of 1:02:03.848.

Top five provisional EW results:

• Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) 1:00:25.412

• Taylor Thompson (GASGAS Australia, Motorex) 1:01:56.557

• Emelie Karlsson (Husqvarna) 1:02:03.848

• Ariana Collins (Husqvarna) 1:07:30.241

• Monique Simioni (Husqvarna) 1:08:07.977

• Chloe Barton (Fly Racing Australia, BMS Racing) 1:13:39.085

EJ

Round 7 might not have suited Dennett but he made damn sure to reclaim the glory today for Round eight. Earning an impressive Round eight EJ win, the Yamaha boarded rider racked up solid test times all day, clearly unaffected by the tough South Australian terrain.

Jett Yarnold (Yamaha Australia, Yamalube) jumped up the ranks today to clinch second place with a total time of 1:11:23.375. Behind him in third place was Husqvarna’s Billy Hargy with a total time of 1:11:25.032.

Top five provisional EJ results:

• Will Dennett (Yamaha Australia) 1:10:01.864

• Jett Yarnold (Yamaha Australia, Yamalube) 1:11:23.375

• Billy Hargy (Husqvarna Offroad Racing Team) 1:11:25.032

• Luke Chellas 1:13:25.279

• Max Midwinter (Ridetune Suspension, Blue City Motorcycles) 1:15:23.153

EM (Masters)

It was like Groundhog Day in EM, as Bentley landed back on top of the podium again, followed by Anthony Greene (Ride Tune Suspension, KTM) and Loui Stylianou (GASGAS). Competition was consistently fierce all day, with the EM pack tackling the Offroad Advantage test.

After five Sprints, Bentley clocked in a total time of 1:02:44.916, followed by Green with 1:03:43.952 and Stylianou with 1:04:22.829.

Top five provisional EM results:

• Leigh Bentley (Yamaha) 1:02:44.916

• Anthony Greene (Ride Tune Suspension, KTM) 1:03:43.952

• Loui Stylianou (GASGAS) 1:04:22.829

• Owen Richards (Husqvarna) 1:06:06.665

• Jason Pearce (Newcastle KTM, WEARELUSTY) 1:06:12.560

EV (Veterans)

Keyneton is now home to a beautifully successful racing weekend for Pumpa as he leaves with consecutive EV class wins! Pumpa screamed across the Offroad Advantage test to clinch first place for Round eight with a total time of 59:35.906.

Pumpa was followed onto the podium by Josh Murphy (KTM) and Matt Harkness (GASGAS) in second and third, respectively. They each clocked off today with total times of 1:10:02.447 and 1:10:48.664.

Top five provisional EV results:

• Rowan Pumpa (Kessner Motorcycles, Motorex) 59:35.906

• Josh Murphy (KTM) 1:10:02.447

• Matt Harkness (GASGAS) 1:10:48.664

• Matthew Boyle (Husqvarna) 1:11:20.657

• Alex McGorman (Thornby, KTM) 1:21:32.336

AORC now heads north to Kyogle (NSW) for rounds nine and 10 on September 16-17.