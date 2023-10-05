Anticipation builds for Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships

The New South Wales/Victorian border will be full of hype this weekend as riders congregate to Albury-Wodonga Motorcycle Club for the Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship at Lincoln Causeway.

With over 170 entries across 12 classes confirmed to take part, the battle will be on to see who can be crowned national champion following the event.

Last year saw Queenslander Jarred Brook add two more class wins to his already impressive record by winning both the Pro 450 and MX Open classes, but he will miss the chance to defend those titles as he will be contesting the final round of the World Flat Track Championship this weekend in France.

The absence of Brook should ensure an extremely hard-fought battle for honours with many riders sure to fancy their chances of success, ironically there are significant numbers of both young guns and those who fit in to the ‘experienced campaigners’ category.

The competing classes include:

500cc Slider

65cc 2-stroke

85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke

ATV Open

200cc to 250cc 4-stroke

MX Open

Over 35yrs Unlimited

Sidecar Passengers

Pro 250

Pro 450

Pro Open Women

Sidecar up to 1100cc

With conditions set for a superb race meeting, Albury-Wodonga club president Shane Clare is looking forward to what’s ahead and the opportunity to crown national champions on the grounds of his club.

“Albury-Wodonga Motorcycle Club are very excited to be showcasing Australia’s best dirt track riders at Diamond Park this coming weekend,” he said.

“We have some local riders who know their way around the track pretty well, but the level of competition is going to be fierce.”

While the track and surrounding region was hit with poor weather in the lead-up to the national championship, Clare is optimistic his club will host a good show for travelling competitors as it aims to provide good racing.

“The weather hasn’t been making it easy for us, but we are working hard to provide a top-quality racing surface,” he explained.

“We can’t wait to celebrate the newest group of Australian champions when they are crowned on Sunday afternoon.”

The Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship will be held on Saturday 7 – Sunday 8 October at Albury-Wodonga Motorcycle Club, keep up with the action across the weekend via the championship’s Facebook page.

Practice gets under way at 9am on Saturday, and then on Sunday there will be a parade lap of competitors and the National Anthem at 9.30am.

Fans can see the action for an entrance fee of just $10 per car.