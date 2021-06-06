Anti-Doping Tests Carried Out At Wakefield Park Raceway

Sport Integrity Australia undertook anti-doping testing at the Australian Superbike Championship round at Wakefield Park Raceway held on April 16-18, 2021.

The following competitors were tested:

Glenn Allerton

Lachlan Epis

Dallas Skeer

Tom Edwards

Mike Jones

No adverse analytical findings (AAF) have been advised.

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is fully committed to ensuring fair competition for all MA Championships.

MA is focused on providing education to MA members on the importance of anti-doping education and fair competition.

MA members can find out additional information on MA’s anti-doping policies at https://www.ma.org.au/policies/ as well as the Sport Integrity Australia website www.sportintegrity.gov.au