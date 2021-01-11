Anti-Doping Code Update

A new World Anti-Doping Code came into effect on January 1, 2021, which includes a number of changes to the anti-doping rules.

The main changes for athletes are summarised below, but you can find more information on the Sport Integrity Australia website www.sportintegrity.gov.au

Sport Integrity Australia’s Annual Update 2021 course (formerly Level 2) is now live and available on Sport Integrity Australia’s eLearning platform.

As well as anti-doping rule updates and changes to the World Anti-Doping Code, the new course also includes information on match-fixing, illicit drug use and safeguarding in sport.

2021 World Anti-Doping Code

This year the anti-doping rulebook has been updated (this only happens around every five years). There are a number of key changes in relation to the in-competition period, sanctions for some illicit drug cases and people who admit to doping, plus a new rule violation to protect people who report doping.

Find out more: https://www.sportintegrity.gov.au/what-we-do/anti-doping/2021-world-anti-doping-code

2021 Prohibited List

Each year, WADA publishes the Prohibited List, which identifies the substances and methods that are prohibited in sport.

The 2021 Prohibited List, which came into effect on January 1, 2021, has some changes for illicit drug substances and IVs.