Angus Bugeja wins 2023 Graham Stewart award

Congratulations to Angus Bugeja, who has received the annual Graham Stewart award for 2023 as a recognition of his tireless efforts as a volunteer official.

The full-time educator, who was the referee in the 2024 Australian Speedway Championship, receives the Motorcycling Australia award based on the following attributes and criteria:

• Integrity;

• Dedication and commitment to the sport over a period of time;

• The skills and knowledge in their chosen field;

• Is respected and highly regarded by their peers;

• Has the ability to impart knowledge and mentor people;

• Has fulfilled a level of excellence in their duties; and

• Has officiated at a national level.

The 30-year-old South Australian’s portfolio currently includes level 4 accreditation as a referee, timekeeper, marshal, judge and clerk of course, as well as being a level 3 race secretary and level 2 scrutineer.

Bugeja’s award is in honour of the late Graham Stewart. “Checkers”, as he was affectionately known, was an integral part of motorcycle sport in Australia and waved the chequered flag at local MotoGP, Speedway Grand Prix and WorldSBK rounds.

When Checkers was terminally ill and there was a clash between the MotoGP and the Speedway Grand Prix, he chose the latter – marking it as one of the last events he officiated at.