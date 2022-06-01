An Open Letter from Motorcycling Australia CEO Peter Doyle

Dear Members,

As the peak body for motorcycle racing in Australia, Motorcycling Australia has always sought to move with the times and build and maintain the integrity framework, policies, and espouse values that place high value upon the culture of valuing our members, competing clean and “doing your best”.

In recent times, Sport Australia have proactively sought to both expand and consolidate the integrity framework and policies of many National Sporting Organisations (NSO) including Motorcycling Australia.

The formation of Sport Integrity Australia in July 2020 has brought forward the process of updating our own framework and policies.

Thanks to the encouragement and support of Sport Integrity Australia, today we have released our updated integrity framework and policies.

These updates have taken several forms; updated policies, old policies absorbed into new ones and unchanged policies.

I would urge you to examine the extensive (but not overwhelming) Policy and Sport Integrity Web Page.

Whether you are just starting out your motorcycle racing journey, or are a seasoned pro/veteran, there are several changes and updates that you need to know about.

Motorcycling Australia remains committed to ensuring that all competitors can continue to compete on a level playing field. But beyond that, I want all our members and volunteers to feel valued, advance their skills and speak up about breaches of these policies without fear of retribution.

With all of the above in mind, I present the new Sport Integrity framework and updated policy list.

Yours in motorcycling,

Peter Doyle

CEO, Motorcycling Australia