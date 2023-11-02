All you need to know about MA’s insurance program

Following on from the statement by the Motorcycling Australia (MA) board about the difficulties posed in renewing public liability and personal insurance policies for the next 12 months (October 31, 2023 until October 31, 2024), a number of questions have since been posed by MA members about the general nature of MA’s insurance policies in terms of coverage, personal accident cover and even how to make claims.

Click HERE to read and/or download a flyer that provides a summary of MA’s insurance program as well as a list of contacts for general enquiries and claims processes.