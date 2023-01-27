Alice Springs to no longer host the 2023 AJMX

Motorcycling Australia Northern Territory (MANT) in consultation with Alice Springs Motorcycle Club have made the difficult decision to relinquish the KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship (AJMX), due to recent safety concerns in the region.

MANT CEO, Cilla Thomas stated: “This is a disheartening announcement for the club and the community of Alice Springs. The safety of all those scheduled to attend, the junior competitors, their families and our volunteers and officials, is of the upmost importance. Despite the setback, the process in finding a new venue for this iconic event is well underway, with details due to be announced in the coming days.“

The Alice Springs Motorcycle Club committee do hope in the future the AJMX will return to the heart of Australia and its amazing back drop.