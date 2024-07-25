AFTN firing into life at Appin

A record number of entrants is set to descend upon the Appin’s Skyline flat track circuit as the Yamaha Blu Cru Aussie Flat Track Nationals season fires into life at the Macarthur Motorcycle Club complex in south-west Sydney (Brians Rd, Appin) this weekend.

With all key classes beyond capacity, riders are set to battle it out in qualifying to secure their positions on the grid of the season opener, before lining up for their four scheduled races through the day.

Series Organiser Dave Maddock: “We’ve seen consistent growth since we started the AFTN, and 2024 is no different with 113 riders set to race this weekend. We did anticipate the growth, and riders will have to qualify for the 90 places available to race on Saturday and again on Sunday for round two’s TT schedule, and while I’m really happy to see 42 riders searching for the 36 Pro 450 places, it’s really promising to see our two junior classes also well subscribed this year. I think it’s a sign that we’re heading in the right direction.”

The season-opening weekend proved too much for two veterans of the discipline with Paul Caslick inspired to join the action after spectating at Gunnedah in 2023, and two-time AFTN champion Mick Kirkness, a late inclusion to show the Pro 450 #1 plate in competition aboard a Stark Varg. Notable other late inclusions include Jarred Brook after returning early from Europe and Yamaha’s Cam Dunker, the latter making the age difference in Pro 450 an astounding 40 years.

The scene is set for an incredible weekend of racing with two separate rounds on two different track layouts thanks to the Macarthur Motorcycle Club Flat Track crew, with Round 1 on Saturday using the Flat Track layout with the always impressive Pro Twins, while Round 2 on Sunday will see competitors take to the TT circuit.

Live timing will be available for all sessions via Computime. With no livestream scheduled, follow the Aussie Flat Track Nationals via Facebook and Instagram or head to Appin over the weekend to catch all the action.

Classes of Competition

Pro 450 – 450cc 4-stroke | MX Frame | 19-inch flat track tyre | 16+

Pro Twins – 499cc 4-stroke and above | Street Frame – Twin cylinder* |

19-inch flat track tyre | 16+ | Rounds 1,3 & 5

Junior Lites – 150cc 2-stroke or 250cc 4-stroke | MX Frame | 19-inch flat track tyre | 13 – U16 years

Junior 85 – 85cc 2-stroke or 150cc 4-stroke | MX Frame | 17-inch flat

track tyre | 9 – U13 years

Clubman Open – Up to 501cc 2 or 4-stroke | MX Frame | 19-inch flat

track tyre | 16+

Round 1: Flat Track, Saturday July 27

9am: Practice & qualifying

Practice & qualifying 11:30am: Pro 450 Superpole

Pro 450 Superpole 11:45am: Racing commences

(4 races per class from six to 15 laps in length)

Racing commences (4 races per class from six to 15 laps in length) 3:45pm: Podium presentations

Round 2: TT, Sunday July 28 9am: Practice & qualifying

Practice & qualifying 11:30am: Pro 450 Superpole

Pro 450 Superpole 11:45am: Racing commences

(4 races per class from six to 15 laps in length)

Racing commences (4 races per class from six to 15 laps in length) 3:45pm: Podium presentations

Purchase tickets here.

Images: RbMotoLens