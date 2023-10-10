Adelaide lights up for 2023 Australian Supercross Championship opener

Adelaide Entertainment Centre turned up the tempo for round one of the 2023 Australian Supercross Championship which saw the factory Honda Racing Team dominate a packed stadium on Saturday, October 7.

The tight indoor track delivered a spectacle for supporters where skills, experience and smart riding were needed from the first gate drop.

As four classes took the stage, Froth Honda Racing’s Dean Wilson was in complete control on his Honda CRF450 as he took victory over five-time Australian supercross champion Justin Brayton (Boost Mobille Honda) in second while fellow Aussie Matt Moss (Empire Kawasaki) came home in third.

SX1 podium

Boost Mobile Honda Racing’s Max Anstie starred in SX2 by claiming the overall honours ahead of American Robbie Wagerman on a WBR Yamaha in second. Aussie Wilson Todd (Terrafirma Equipment Sales Honda) was up third.

“I felt good all day, I am glad I flew in early to get settled, everything went well and this is a great start to the championship for Honda, the team and I,” Wilson said.

“I can’t remember the last time I had the red plate, and to do it with my family here is even more special.”

SX2 podium

The final outing of SX3 was full of drama with intense riding and a dramatic finish that saw Repco M9 Honda’s Parker Ross steal the victory GYTR Yamaha’s Koby Drew finished second and Empire Kawasaki’s Cambell Williams rounded out the podium in third.

SX3 podium

The first ever CR22 85cc Cup for 12 to 14-year-old competitors went to Jack Nunn on his GasGas MC 85 ahead of Lachlan Allen and Dejan Sankovic in second and third respectively, both of whom were riding KTM SX 85s.

CRC 85cc Cup podium

For all results, click here.

The attention will now turn to round 2 of the championship, to be held at Mcdonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle on Saturday, November 11. Tickets can be purchased here.