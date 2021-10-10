A4DE To Fire Into Action In Victoria In 2022

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is proud to announce that the Australian Four Day Enduro (A4DE) is back on the calendar for 2022 where it will be hosted by Victoria’s Dandenong Motorcycle Club at Erica.

Scheduled to be held May 4-7, 2022 the Championship returns to Victoria where it was last hosted in Mansfield back in 2016.

Conceived in 1978, the A4DE is renowned nationally for its fierce competition, as the riders tackle all elements of the off-road terrain over 3 days of traditional enduro battling against the clock and finishing off on day 4 with a spectacular final Motocross.

The Erica location will provide the perfect landscape for the highly anticipated event as it did back in 1987 when it was first hosted in the town. The event will include excellent spectator vantage points, plus easy access from the township.

With the 2022 A4DE to head back to Erica, Frank Gogol of the Dandenong Motorcycle Club commented:

“Many older Enduro enthusiasts will have fond memories of the 1987 A4DE at Erica with the Park Ferme on the edge of the State Forest that contains epic enduro trails in typical Victorian heavily treed gum forests. With the event scheduled for May, the trail conditions should be prime.”

“With the assistance of DELWP (Forests Vic) and Parks Victoria the trails have been approved for use and are vast within the surrounding State Forests. Long trail loops planned with the Park Ferme at the hub of the expansive trail network.

This event will create a significant economic benefit to the surrounding towns, bringing hundreds of competitors, officials and supporters to the region during the four-day event.”

More information will be provided in the coming weeks. To stay up to date with all news from the A4DE, be sure to check out the MA website and follow the A4DE on Facebook.