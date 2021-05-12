A3VE 2021 Success

With bumper entries, the 2021 Australian 3 Day Vintage Enduro (A3VE) was held under perfect weather conditions last weekend, at Wombat Forest, Blackwood, Victoria.

The flowing and technical track conditions tested riders and machines, but it was off-road legend Geoffrey Ballard who would take the overall win.

“The weather was perfect, the trails were sublime, the racing was close. In fact the 2021 edition of the A3VE was damn perfect,” said host club Vintage Enduro Rider Inc.

“Thanks to all the committee members, locals, volunteers, officials, time-keepers, scorers, sweep riders, recovery drivers, medical staff and everyone else who made this incredible event happen. And of course thanks to the riders who came from far and wide to take part and really make this event special. We’re sure they’ve all had an experience they won’t forget.”

Classes & Winners:

V1 (Pioneer): Stephen MARTIN. Intended for motorcycles from the early era of trail/enduro: manufactured in 1976 or earlier.

V2: Phil GREEN. Open to all 1979 models and earlier.

V3: John BOAG. Open to all 1983 models and earlier.

V4: Geoffrey BALLARD – Outright. Open to all 1987 models and earlier.

VW: Stacey HEANEY. Women’s Class, all ages (over 18), open to all 1987 models and earlier (V1 – V4).

VU: Kristian SPRENGER. For riders under the age of 40 riding , open to all 1987 models and earlier (V1 – V4).