A Picturesque Erica Landscape Plays Host to 2022 A4DE

The final countdown is on for the 2022 Prestige Iveco Australian Four Day Enduro (A4DE), in Erica, Victoria from 4-7 May! Marking the 40th edition of the internationally acclaimed event, A4DE returns to the stunning town of Erica, which last hosted this event in 1987.

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is thrilled to see the event return to eastern Victoria. With the support of Baw Baw Shire Council, this is the first time the State of Victoria will host to the A4DE since 2016.

The event would also not be possible without the immense support from the Dandenong Motorcycle Club, who are all hands-on deck to bring riders and spectators alike an event they won’t forget!

Renowned for its fierce competition, the Erica location will provide the perfect landscape in Baw Baw Shire. With the snowfields, mountains and lakes close by, competitors can expect racing conditions to be excellent, with recent rainfall setting up perfect tracks across a picturesque landscape. As usual, riders tackle all elements of the off-road terrain over three days of traditional Enduro, racing against the clock and finishing off on Day Four with a spectacular final Motocross.

Councillor Michael Leaney, Mayor of Baw Baw Shire Council said: “This fantastic event was originally scheduled for 2020. After two years of COVID-related delays, I can’t tell you how excited our Council is to host Australia’s most well-known Enduro event in 2022 in the beautiful Walhalla and Mountain Rivers Region. This event will create a significant economic benefit to the surrounding towns, bringing hundreds of competitors, officials and supporters to the region during the four-day event.”

The event will include excellent spectator vantage points, plus easy access from the township. Erica’s local community have been very helpful and supportive in bringing this event to the region and making it one of the best ever competitions.

“Many older Enduro enthusiasts will have fond memories of the 1987 A4DE at Erica with the Park Ferme on the edge of the State Forest that contains epic enduro trails in typical heavily treed gum forests. With the event scheduled for May, the trail conditions should be prime,” commented Frank Gogol of the Dandenong Motorcycle Club.

“With the assistance of DELWP (Forests Vic) and Parks Victoria the trails have been approved for use and are vast within the surrounding State Forests.

“Long trail loops planned with the Park Ferme at the hub of the expansive trail network.”

You can stay updated on everything A4DE by visiting their website and following their Facebook page.