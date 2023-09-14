Grenfell awarded Sport Australia Hall of Fame Scholarship

Victorian road racer Angus Grenfell has been awarded a scholarship by the Sport Australia Hall of Fame (SAHOF) to assist the country’s next generation of sporting stars.

The 16-year-old, an Oceania Junior Cup alumni and now competing in the 2023 JuniorGP World Championship, will receive a $2500 grant from the SAHOF under the Scholarship & Mentoring Program to help continue his motorcycle racing journey in 2024, as well as additional high-level support and guidance.

The program is backed by the Australian Sports Commission and covers 15 other sports, including water skiing, diving, gymnastics, athletics, triathlon, sailing, weightlifting, boxing, cycling, snowboarding, pistol shooting, swimming and speed skating. For the full list of 2024 Tier 3 scholarship awardees, click here.

“I am very happy to receive this scholarship from the Sport Australia Hall of Fame. I cannot thank them enough for this opportunity and am humbled to be recognised in this way,” said Grenfell.

“I’m extremely grateful that I will be able to work alongside an amazing group of sports people, their knowledge and support will be invaluable to me as I continue my road racing journey next year. The grant provided will help with my training costs while overseas, benefiting me and my family a tremendous amount.”

“We are delighted that Angus has been selected as a recipient in the 2024 Scholarship and Mentoring Program,” said Peter Doyle, the CEO of Motorcycling Australia.

“Angus’ approach to his motorcycle racing journey has been one of single-minded determination, and he continues to set the bar higher year after year in his quest to reach the very pinnacle of the sport – grand prix racing. He’s not afraid to seek wise counsel from the very best, which is the sign of a confident young sportsperson.

“This scholarship will provide massive impetus for Angus’ career, and we wish him all the best in the 2024 season.”

Grenfell follows in the footsteps of Jacob Roulstone, who was awarded the same scholarship in 2023 and finished fifth overall in the 2023 MotoGP Red Bull Rookies.

Grenfell’s graduation to the Spanish-based JuniorGP World Championship in 2023 has been a frustrating one as he deals with multiple fractures in his right hand which have required surgery and extensive rehabilitation.

For more information on SAHOF, visit https://sahof.org.au/