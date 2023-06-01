Team Australia announcement for FIM Trial des Nations

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is delighted to announce the Trial Des Nations (TdN) teams representing Australia in both the men’s and women’s categories.

This prestigious international event will take place in Auron, France, from September 8th to 10th, 2023.

The men’s team will consist of Kyle Middleton, Chris Bayles, and Connor Hogan; the same lineup that represented Australia in 2022 in Monza, Italy, where they achieved an impressive 5th place in the International Trophy overall results. This dynamic trio has competed together in the TdN for the past five consecutive editions, demonstrating their exceptional teamwork and commitment to excellence.

On the women’s side, Lillie Yiatrou and Kaitlyn Cummins will proudly represent Team Australia. In 2022, the women’s team finished 10th, and this year they aspire to reach even greater heights, showcasing their remarkable skills and determination.

Leading the teams is the highly experienced Team Manager, Phil Whittle, who has fostered a solid team dynamic and nurtured a great working relationship among the riders over their many years together.

Kyle Middleton’s representation at the TdN will mark a remarkable 13th appearance for Team Australia, while Chris Bayles and Connor Hogan will be participating for the eighth and sixth time, respectively. In the women’s team, Kaitlyn Cummins will make her third appearance for Team Australia, and Lillie Yiatrou will be competing for the second time.

Phil Whittle, Team Manager, expressed confidence in the team, stating, “We have a solid team with good form and a great working relationship developed over the years. Matching or surpassing last year’s results would be a fantastic achievement.”

Peter Doyle, CEO of MA, congratulated the selected riders and wished them success in the upcoming TdN event. He said, “We extend our best wishes to all the riders and commend them on their selection. We also wish Phil Whittle a fantastic TdN experience.”

For more information and updates about the event, please visit the Motorcycling Australia website at www.ma.org.au and the Trials Des Nation FIM website at https://trialgp.com/2023-trial-des-nations-france/