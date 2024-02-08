2024 Shannons Classic Bike Broadford: March 29-31

It’s time to get into the workshop, pull off the bike cover, dust off your riding gear and get your classic bikes ready for the 2024 Shannons Classic Bike Broadford to be held over the Easter long weekend (March 29-31).

With the Motorcycle Australia-promoted ‘Broadford Bike Bonanza’ taking a break for another year, the Easter tradition will be kept alive for old bike enthusiasts at Shannons Classic Bike. The extravaganza will be held at the purpose-built State Motorcycle Sports Complex.

“Following our successful promotion of the event last year, we’re back again this year to ensure the enthusiasm and spirit of the event is kept alive,” said co-promoter Rachelle Pettifer. “The event is an annual highlight for retired competitors, collectors, modern day racers and their friends and families.

“There’s something for everyone, as we run track sessions across classes and disciplines. The event also creates a great opportunity for a lot of bench racing, catching up with mates from old school race days and maybe having a ride or two.”

The Shannons Classic Bike Broadford sees entrants and spectators getting up close to bikes of yesteryear. The layout across the complex offers great spectator viewing from vantage points all around the various circuits.

The tarmac circuit will host pre-1998 race and road bikes, along with sidecars. In addition, this year will see the dirt and speedway tracks open to both classic pre-1998 and modern bikes.

Spectator entry is free and there’s catering onsite. Camping is available at $10 per night per person. For entertainment, a band will rock the crowd on Saturday night with a selection of old classics. A roast dinner and salads will be available for purchase.

The complex is located at 260 Strath Creek Road, Broadford, Victoria and is an easy drive up the Hume Highway from Melbourne. Camping is available onsite, and there’ll be catering across the three days.

Entry for the event is through Ridernet.

For more information, including classes and entry fees, contact Rachelle Pettifer via email rachelle240871@gmail.com or phone 0408 652 877.