2024 ProMX Championship awarded FIM Oceania status

In a nod to the increasing stature of the Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores, the 2024 instalment has been awarded FIM Oceania Motocross Championship status.

The FIM Oceania appointment will apply to the Thor MX1 class for the eight-round 2024 season, which begins in Wonthaggi (Vic) on Sunday, March 17.

The top three Thor MX1 riders at the end of the season will be officially acknowledged at the ProMX Championship presentation ceremony with an FIM Oceania trophy and medallions.

Tickets are on sale for the Wonthaggi opener here.

The ProMX Championship was launched by Motorcycling Australia in 2021, delivering fresh initiatives, new opportunities, revitalised branding, enhanced broadcasting and more rider and sponsor exposure in a complete overhaul of national-level motocross in Australia.

After shaking off the vestiges of the pandemic, ProMX has been on a relentless growth curve over the last two years – and the FIM Oceania status confirms its benchmark status as the premier motocross championship in the Oceania region.

ProMX also introduced the MAXXIS MX3 class to help fast-track the development of emerging talent into the senior ranks.

“What ProMX has been able to achieve in just three seasons is incredible,” said Peter Doyle, the President of FIM Oceania.

“It was basically rewriting all the old national motocross rules across just about every metric, which was a huge challenge but one where everyone rose to the challenge of providing an international-standard product.

“In 2024, the level of professionalism, buzz and excitement around ProMX is amazing, and the FIM Oceania had no hesitation in acknowledging that success with championship status.

“With round one of the 2024 ProMX and FIM Oceania Championships only a month away, I wish teams and riders all the best in the build-up to another brilliant season.”