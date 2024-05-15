2024 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship heading to Bunbury

The 26th edition of the Australian Junior Motocross Championship (AJMX) – an event which shines a massive spotlight on the next generation of motorcycle racing talent – will be held in Bunbury from September 24-28.

With continued sponsorship from KTM Australia, juniors from all over the nation and abroad will descend on the port city in Western Australia – well known for its wild bottlenose dolphin population – to contest the AJMX over 12 championship classes, spanning from the entry-level 50cc auto category up to 15-year-olds on 250cc four-stroke machinery. There are also two dedicated classes for girls on the action-packed family-friendly program.

The AJMX is without peer as the biggest junior event on the Australian motorcycle racing calendar, with over 300 riders expected to contest the 2024 Bunbury Motorcycle Club-hosted event with wide-ranging industry support.

Related:

2024 Junior Motocross World Championship Team Australia rider application

Queensland takes home consecutive 2023 KTM AJMX State Trophy Challenge

Big smiles and big titles awarded in 2023 KTM AJMX final motos



The AJMX was inaugurated way back in 1997, and its credentials as a talent factory of the highest order was immediately evident with Aussie icon Chad Reed a championship winner.

Other stars to have passed through the AJMX gates since Reed include two-time Dakar Rally champion Toby Price, newly installed AMA 450cc supercross champion Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence, New Zealander Courtney Duncan, Todd Waters, Matt Moss, Brett Metcalfe, Luke Clout, Wilson Todd and Jed Beaton.

The AJMX is not just a cradle for motocross and supercross stars either, with current Moto2 grand prix rider Senna Agius also among the alumni.

Who will be the next wave of champions unearthed at the 2024 event? We’ll find out over five days of practice, heats and finals from September 24-28 on a track which has a variety of jumps and turns to challenge the junior brigade.

And when the racing is all over, Bunbury and its surroundings – world-class food and wine regions, stunning bushwalking and endless beaches – is a great place to enjoy some downtime.

Entries for the 2024 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship will open soon.

Tam Paul, KTM Group National Sales Manager:

“KTM Australia is excited to welcome all riders and families to the scenic southern Western Australian region and specifically the fantastic motocross facility that is home to the Bunbury Motorcycle Club.

“With the KTM AJMX returning to this venue and Western Australia for the first time since 2015, the challenging sand-based track will ensure a week of extremely hard fought racing that will certainly deliver deserving Australian junior champions across over 12 classes.

“The state teams’ trophy is also up for grabs with reigning champion Queensland certainly nervous after a narrow victory over Western Austraia in 2023. We can expect the home turf advantage to play a major factor in this action-packed 2024 battle of the states.

“We look forward to seeing you trackside in September!”

Peter Doyle, Motorcycling Australia CEO:

“The Australian Junior Motocross Championship has always been one of the premier events on the local racing calendar, and this year’s event in Bunbury will be no exception as the young stars of the sport push each other to the limit. It’s a massive buzz seeing so many competitors, families and supporters in one venue.

“I’d also like to thank KTM Australia for its continued support of the championship, in what will be another spectacular showcase of junior talent.”