2024 Junior Motocross World Championship Team Australia rider application

Applications are now open for riders who’d like to compete for Team Australia in the 2024 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship, which will be held at the Circuit Kamperweg Heerde in The Netherlands from July 12-14.

The following classes will be held at the championship:

• Class 1: 65cc, 10-12 years

• Class 2: 85cc, 12-14 years

• Class 3: 125cc, 13-17 years

For each class, the limit for the minimum age (eg 10 years for the 65cc class) starts on the date of the rider’s birthday, and the limit for the maximum age finishes at the end of the calendar year in which the rider reaches the age of 12 (65cc class), 14 (85cc class) and 17 years (125cc class).

A team grant may be available from Motorcycling Australia to partially assist with team expenses; confirmation of rider expenses will be advised at a later date.

The time away from home will be approximately 10 days.

Applications close on May 31, 2024.

TEAM AUSTRALIA APPLICATION FORM

Australia has enjoyed immense individual and team success in the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship, headlined by Caleb Grothes and Jett Lawrence winning the 65cc class in 2012 and 2014 respectively. Riley Dukes (2012) and Wilson Todd (2010) finished second and third in the same category.

Australia also finished third overall in the teams’ battle in 2010.