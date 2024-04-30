2024 FIM Women’s Speedway Academy to be held in Germany

Speedway’s top female riders will compete in the first-ever FIM Women’s Speedway Gold Cup when the 2024 FIM Women’s Speedway Academy (WSA) is held in Teterow, Germany on June 20-21.

This will be followed by the first-ever FIM Women’s Speedway Gold Trophy on June 22, with the FIM Speedway Youth World Championship (SGP3) semi-finals also taking place for the sport’s top under-16 riders on that day.

Led by the FIM Track Racing Commission (CCP) and supported by the FIM Women in Motorcycling Commission (CFM), the WSA has been created to promote gender inclusivity in the sport and encourage female participation.

Participants are expected from all over the world and will receive two days of training and mentoring covering all aspects of the sport from riding technique and race craft through to mental preparation and diet.

Janika Judeika, FIM Women in Motorcycling Commission (CFM) director, said: “This will be the third consecutive year the FIM Women’s Speedway Academy has been held and it is very encouraging to see it continue to grow and generate more and more excitement and positivity year on year.

“The FIM’s Women’s Commission is dedicated to promoting inclusivity in motorcycling, and events like the WSA provide an open environment in which women can thrive. With this in mind, on behalf of the CFM, I would like to thank everyone involved for their continued hard work along with the sponsors who make this event possible.”

Armando Castagna, FIM Track Racing director, stated: “The ongoing success of the FIM Women’s Speedway Academy is the direct result of the hard work and passion of the team behind it.

“The FIM Track Racing Commission together with the FIM Women in Motorcycling Commission are extremely proud and are looking forward to welcoming participants from across the globe to Germany for the third edition.

“Each year the WSA grows in importance, and I would like to say thank you to everyone involved in the organisation and also to all the women traveling to Teterow for what promises to be a very special occasion.”

The WSA is open to female 250cc riders aged 12 or over, with the 500cc class open to riders aged 15 or over.

Click here for more information about the WSA. The entry form is here.