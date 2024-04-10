2024 FIM MiniGP continues in Newcastle

Round two of the 2024 Füsport FIM MiniGP Australia series promises an exciting two days of racing as it returns to Cameron Park near Newcastle on April 13-14.

The big question is whether the round one winners, Judd Plaisted (160cc) and Levi Russo (190cc), can continue their front-running form or be upstaged by new challengers. Either way, given the competitive nature of each class, spectators are in for a treat.

For current standings in the 160 and 190cc classes, click here.

This weekend’s program will be completed by the Ohvale Veterans, the Ohvale Novice and Pro classes and, for one round only, Supermotards.

On track action begins at 8:30am Saturday for practice and qualifying, with the first wave of support races that afternoon. Sunday brings the main show, including the two Füsport FIM MiniGP classes.

For more information, visit www.ohvale.com.au/fim-minigp-series.