2024 Australian track and dirt track calendar

It’s all systems go for the 2024 Australian dirt track and track championships, with four events to be held across the senior and junior categories.

The calendar is as follows:

• Australian Senior Track Championship: May 4-5, Mick Doohan Raceway, North Brisbane (Qld), promoted by the North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club;

• Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship: July 20-21, Drays Park, Gunyarra (Qld), Whitsunday Dirt Riders Club;

• Australian Junior Track Championship: August 10-11, Daroobalgie Speedway, Forbes (NSW), Forbes Auto Sports Club; and

• Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship: September 28-29, Jambaroo Park, Mildura (Vic), North-West Victorian Motorcycle Club.

As usual, all four championships will feature the full complement of solo and sidecar classes, with a guarantee of excitement, drama and overtaking aplenty in the short and sharp races.

For more information on the track and dirt track disciplines, visit the MA website and the Australian Dirt Track Championship’s Facebook page.

Media enquiries: Mark Fattore, mediapr@ma.org.au, 0401 678 381