2024 Australian Supermoto Championship heading to WA

Western Australia has been granted hosting rights for the 2024 Australian Supermoto Championship, which will be held over two rounds at Wanneroo International Kartway and Bunbury City Kart Club. Dates are still to be announced.

The 2024 championship will feature a variety of classes including Supermoto Pro 450, Supermoto Open, Senior Mini Motard and Postie Bikes, as well as several support categories.

Supermoto WA President Steve McQueen is thrilled to host the 2024 Australian Supermoto Championship.

“This is a huge honour for Supermoto WA,” he said. “We are excited to showcase our club, and our state to the best supermoto riders in Australia and the world of which we are privileged to have two outstanding venues to compete at, each with their own unique attributes.

“We expect to see a great audience come out to Wanneroo and Bunbury to see some of the best supermoto riders in the world.”

Motorcycling Australia CEO Peter Doyle also expressed his excitement at the announcement and looks forward to seeing another edition of the championship take place.

“After the excellent performance of Australia in the recent Supermoto of Nations, there’s a real buzz around the discipline at the moment and we are pleased to award the 2024 hosting rights to Western Australia to maintain the momentum. We look forward to Supermoto WA putting on a great show.”