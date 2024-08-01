2024 Australian Supercross Championship: 85cc/SX3 elevated to official status

The 2024 Fox Australian Supercross Championship will see the junior 85cc, known as the CR22 Cup, and the Futures SX3 class elevated to championship-level status, along with new age limits applied to both categories.

The changes have been made to reward and incentivise riders, create clear progression, and expanded opportunities for partner/sponsor funding.

For the CR22 Cup (85cc class) to be a championship category in 2024, an age bracket of 12 to under 16 (not 12 to under 15 per 2023) will be applied to comply with current Motorcycling Australia rules.

The Futures SX3 class will also become a championship category and mirroring MX3 thus age brackets will be 14 to under 18, however if a rider commences the series under the age of 18, they will be able to finish it in SX3.

Championship Director, Kelly Bailey noted the elevation of 85cc & SX3 classes to championship categories will reward riders with the all-important official Australian Championship title next to their name and being set in the history books.

“As our series builds on its foundations and continues to grow, the introduction of championship classes in 85cc and SX3 was a no brainer as part of that progression,” said Bailey. “The change will both reward and incentivise riders with an official Australian Championship title up for grabs, and the opportunity for the respective winners’ names to go into the history books.

“It makes complete sense considering the amount of strong entries last year across the junior classes, and furthermore, after feedback and consultation with riders and their families who value the official recognition.

“Equally from a series perspective, having a full suite of championship classes racing provides a consistent set of products, which is both commercially attractive and more sustainable in the long term.”

Motorcycling Australia’s Chief Executive Officer, Peter Doyle endorsed the changes, noting how the elevated championship classes will incentivise, drive clear advancement and a pathway for young riders.

“The Australian Supercross Championship has such a storied history, and I’m delighted the Junior 85cc and SX3 classes will join SX2 and SX1 with official championship status in 2024,” said Doyle. “The elevation in standing and recognition for the two age-based classes creates a level of uniformity that will enhance the Supercross Championship now and well into the future, providing a consistent ‘line of sight’ and acknowledgement for riders as they progress through the ranks.

“All the elements are in place for another brilliant season of supercross, and I look forward to it all getting underway in Queensland on October 12.”

Further information on class changes and entry requirements will be available in the 2024 racing regulations, which will be released in the coming weeks.